Russia’s foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit  

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, will arrive here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the Russian foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries.

During the talks between the two foreign ministers, the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations will be reviewed and ways discussed to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, read the statement

The two foreign ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues. Lavrov’s visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had met Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

Pakistan and Russia are enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process, said the FO.

According to the FO spokesperson, the visit of the Russian foreign minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.

