Recycling a product is a good idea but doing it with a rusty toy vehicle is not good enough to do.

But not now!

As this man in the video made it look quite an easy job, transforming an old rusty toy car and giving it a brand new look with some simple steps to be followed.

The video showed a person initially opening up parts of the toy car, saying this old rusty Lamborghini Reventon toy has definitely seen better days and despite its dirty exterior, the model is supposed to be a bright white.

He was later seen placing the lower part of the toy car in a water bowl and rubbing it with a brush to remove the rust.

The rust and the dirt on the car could be seen washed away into the water.

His efforts seem to have worked out as the brown covering on the toy is washed out, with a new look of a clean black interior.

He was later seen removing the wipers at the wind screen and other plastic material on the car in a technical way. The upper part of the toy car is rubbed from a sand paper, removing rust from it.

Later, also sinking this part in a water bowl and cleaning it with a tooth brush.

Soon the old dirt and dust has been completely scrubbed away, moving towards the next step to paint the car.

The upper part of the car was sprayed with a white paint and all the parts were joined together to give a new look to the toy.

