Ryan Reynolds says ‘Deadpool 3’ is in the works

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Deadpool 3 is happening in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Fans were worried ever since Disney acquired Fox about whether the studio will be going forward with the R-rated franchise.

Now that the actor has confirmed it that the third installment is in the works, it will be in the hands of Marvel Studios this time around.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Ryan said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

The Buried actor shared in the interview that he gave a Deadpool mask to veteran pop singer Mariah Carey’s son who is a big fan of the franchise.

The 43-year-old actor was reported to have visited Marvel Studio offices in October.

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had confirmed that Marvel has given them the green signal of expanding the character in MCU.

“Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) a little bit as well and play in that sandbox.”

Actor TJ Miller who also features in the franchise had previously said that he doesn’t want Deadpool 3 to happen despite incredible popularity. He shared his concerns about how successful a subsequent Deadpool film could be at least, as far as quality is concerned.

Comments

comments