Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is all set to make a comeback with Deadpool 3, which is waiting for the green light from Marvel Studios.

He will feature as the titular anti-hero in the upcoming movie, on which screenwriting team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working.

Deadpool might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), owing to the recent merger between Disney and Fox.

But writers insist that there’s a lot that needs to be sorted like how Deadpool fits into the MCU with the other characters.

The writers hope ‘Merc with a Mouth’ will continue to live in the R-rated universe.

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well,” Wernick told io9 website.

Reese said “Marvel’s a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains. So we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It’s just about figuring out how and when.”

Reynolds, who co-wrote Deadpool 2 with the writers said the franchise will go in a “completely different direction” with the third movie.

Comments

comments