Ryanair says expects no disruption to UK flights

DUBLIN: Ryanair flights to and from British airports are operating without disruption on Friday, the budget airline said, on the second day of a 48-hour strike by its British-based pilots.

The airline said it expected no disruption to its British and schedule on Friday.

An Irish court granted an injunction on Wednesday to prevent pilots striking, but London court rejected a similar application for its British pilots.

Ryanair has said the striking pilots represent less than 30% of those operating its aircraft in Britain.

A five-day strike by Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal meanwhile began Wednesday, but disruption was limited after the country’s government ordered workers to deliver at least a minimum service.

Elsewhere, Ryanair cabin crew in Spain have called for ten days of strikes in September.

Ryanair Holdings, Europe’s largest airline group, is the parent company of Ryanair, Lauda, Buzz, Malta Air and Ryanair UK.

Carrying over 153m guests p.a. on more than 2,400 daily flights from 86 bases, the group connects over 200 destinations in 38 states on a fleet of over 475 aircraft, with a further 210 Boeing 737’s on order, which will enable Ryanair Holdings to lower fares and grow traffic to 200m p.a. by FY24.

Ryanair Holdings has a team of more than 19,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe’s No.1 on-time performance, and extending an industry leading 34-year safety record.

In 2017, Ryanair became the first European airline to have carried over 1 billion customers.

Comments

comments