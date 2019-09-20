Ryanair says its pilots cancel strikes

DUBLIN: Ryanair pilots based in the United Kingdom have canceled five days of strikes set for this month, the low-cost airline said on Friday.

Strikes set for September 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29 will not go ahead, the airline said, as it called on the pilots to resume talks in the East Midlands or in Dublin next week.

The pilots, who are members of pilots union BALPA, announced the strikes earlier this month, after earlier walkouts caused little disruption.

BALPA had announced a further seven days of strikes earlier this month, after their latest walkout came to an end, having caused little disruption for the low-cost airline.

The union had said on Thursday that Ryanair pilots in the UK have been told by the airline that their benefits will be removed should they take part in strike action.

Widespread strikes over pay and conditions a year ago forced Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, hitting its profits in the busy summer months. But a series of strikes in Britain, Spain and Portugal in recent weeks has caused minimal disruption.

