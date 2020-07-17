Ryanair plane lands safely in Oslo after bomb threat

OSLO: A Ryanair aircraft flying from London to Norway has landed safely at Oslo’s main airport after receiving a bomb threat while in the air and a suspect has been arrested, Norwegian police said on Friday.

Danish F-16 military aircraft scrambled to escort the plane to Norway, The Danish Defence Command said on its Twitter account.

The situation is under control and police have arrested a 51-year-old British man on suspicion of being behind the threat, the police said in a statement.

The aircraft will now be examined by the emergency squad and bomb group, the police said, adding all passengers were safely evacuated.

“Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board,” a Ryanair spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

“The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely. Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search,” she added.

