SA adopts resolution against plans to shift PIA headquarters

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government’s plans to shift the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) headquarters from Karachi to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the provincial assembly, provincial minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani said his party had opposed the PML-N’s such acts but now the PTI was going to do the same things.

“The federal government wants to deprive the people of Sindh of their livelihood,” he alleged, adding that the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) had been functioning but its gas supply was suspended.

“The incumbent finance minister had termed this a criminal act in the past,” he said and questioned why the PTI leader was not implementing what he had been saying in the past. “The Sindh government will resist the shifting of the PIA headquarters,” he warned.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Muhammad Hussain called on the government to shun its plan of shifting the headquarters of the national flag carrier from the port city to the federal capital.

“All members of the provincial legislature will have to talk about Sindh’s interests and rights. A lot has been said in Karachi’s enmity in the past.” PML-F leader Shehryar Mahar announced to back the resolution.

