Saad Rafique reaches Parliament House to attend NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who is in NAB custody in a graft case, was brought to the Parliament House on Friday to attend the current session of the National Assembly.

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) escorted the PML-N leader to the Parliament House in Islamabad from Lahore. Leader of the Opposition in the NA Shehbaz Sharif and party leader Marriam Aurangzeb welcomed him as he arrived there.

While speaking on the occasion, he complained about the Bureau’s conduct towards him. “Whether this process of political vendetta will stop anywhere or not?” he questioned.

“If this process of revenge doesn’t stop, it will sweep away everyone,” warned the detained leader.

A day earlier, Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser issued a production order of Mr Rafique to enable him to attend the session of the lower house of Parliament.

The productions orders were issued after a series of protests by the opposition against the speaker over the issue.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique after the Lahore High Court dismissed their bail pleas in the Paragon housing society scam on December 11. The Khawaja brothers are in NAB custody on 10-day physical remand.

