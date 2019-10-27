Saad Rafique released on parole to attend mother-in-law’s funeral

LAHORE: PML-N leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was released from prison on Sunday on parole to attend the funeral prayers of his mother-in-law who passed away in Layyah, ARY News reported.

The PML-N MNA, who was in Camp Jail on judicial remand, submitted an application to the deputy commissioner seeking his release on parole, which was approved.

He was, subsequently, released from the prison for two days to attend the funeral prayers of his mother-in-law.

Upon being released, he left for Layyah under police and NAB officials’ escort. He will be shifted back to the prison after the last rites of his mother-in-law.

Earlier, on Oct 16, an accountability court in Lahore had rejected acquittal applications of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon City scam.

The accountability court summoned witnesses to record their testimonies against the duo in the next hearing. The judicial remand of the brothers was also extended till Oct 30.

NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan, opposing the acquittal applications, argued that there were rulings by the Supreme Court that the trial court could not entertain such appeals after the indictment.

The bureau in the reference accused the Khawaja brothers of wrongfully gaining a pecuniary benefit to the tune of Rs18.2 million from M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited in their bank accounts.

