Saad Rafique’s participation in NA session on Jan 14 uncertain

ISLAMABAD: The participation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in the National Assembly session on Monday (Jan 14) is uncertain as his production orders haven’t yet been issued, ARY News reported.

Speaker of the House, Asad Qaiser, hasn’t yet issued production orders of the former railways minister following three days after a request submitted by Rafique’s party.

According to sources, the legislative branch of the assembly has forwarded a request to the House speaker for approval, however, they are yet to get a response.

The speaker has already issued production order of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif.

On Jan 9, PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Marriam Aurangzeb had submitted a request to NA speaker to issue production orders for both party leaders to ensure their presence in the session.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Jan 8 summoned session of the National Assembly to meet on Jan 14 at 4pm in the Parliament House. The president summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, according to a statement by the NA Secretariat.

Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique along with his brother Salman Rafique is in NAB custody in connection with a probe into the Paragon Housing Society case.

Comments

comments