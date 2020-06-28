There is no denying the fact that TikTok star Areeka Haq is going places and her fan following is not just limited to the popular video-sharing app.

Areeka has lot of fans on Instagram and other social media platforms too and the news that she is about to appear in music videos spread like wildfire on social media, thanks again to her huge following.

But as they say, with success comes detractors, so some envious trolls started attacking her on social media as soon as the news that she is about to appear in Asim Azhar’s upcoming video was out.

Now, the iron lady of showbiz industry, the uber-talented Saba Qamar, has spoken in her favour.

In an Instagram story, Saba Qamar wrote that she saw a lot of hate for Areeka on social media and had to speak because some people have no idea how their harsh comments can lead someone towards depression.

“Learn to support each other. Don’t make these talented young people depressed with hate comments because you have no idea how harsh and unkind it is. All my support to all those struggling in their lives and making our lives better with their talent, ” wrote the ‘Cheekh‘ actress.

Saba Qamar also wished Areeka Haq and Asim Azhar well for their upcoming project.

Comments

comments