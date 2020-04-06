Web Analytics
Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday in quarantine

Prominent actor Saba Qamar ringed in her 36th birthday on Sunday in quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown. 

The starlet took to social media to share that she celebrated her birthday at home and thanked her friend who bought a cake for making her feel special.

She shared pictures and videos of the celebration with her followers.

Covid-19 LockdownRenowned director Sarmad Khoosat sent biryani for Saba on her birthday and she praised his cooking skills. “What a lovely gesture! Apart from being a great director you proved yourself to be a good cook also,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

The actress also received birthday wishes from neighbours.

