‘I just enjoy life in a way where I like being my own person’

Saba Qamar Latest Pictures

Saba Qamar needs no introduction when it comes to local TV and film fans as the lady has a huge number of fans due to her unparalleled acting skills.

The lady is also quite vocal on social media and is being followed by millions, especially on Instagram where she regularly posts interesting stuff for her fans.

This year, her Eid pictures have gone viral with fans and even fellow celebrities gushing over her Eid look.

Saba Qamar captioned her picture perfect looks with even interesting lines like “I just enjoy life in a way where I like being my own person” and “Es Eid peh na pappiyan hoon gi na jhappiyan hoon gi. 😷🙅🏼‍♀️
Sirf saadi Eid ho gi,” thereby taking a dig at minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

This is not all, her Instagram shows Saba can sport any look and just look perfect!

