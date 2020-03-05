Saba Qamar’s dance on Bollywood song ‘Nagin’ goes viral

Prominent Pakistani actress Saba Qamar channeled her inner ‘nagin’ in a dance video that has taken the internet by storm.

The video in which the starlet is showing her killer dance moves was shot inside a car during her ongoing trip to Turkey.

Saba Qamar is keeping her fans updated by sharing her vacation pictures on social media. The photos are giving us major travel goals.

She is also giving everyone major fashion inspiration through her latest photos taken in Istanbul.

On the work front, Qamar starred as Mannat in much talked about ARY Digital’s drama serial Cheekh. She is returning to the big screen with a Sarmad Khoosat film which will be released in 2020. The shoot has wrapped up already.

The star has also signed up another film and will start shooting for it in April this year.

