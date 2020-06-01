Didn’t have it within me to celebrate Eid this year: Saba Qamar

Prominent actor Saba Qamar has shared that she didn’t have it in her to celebrate Eid as the country was mourning for tragic PIA plane crash victims and those who died due to Covid-19.

Turning to Instagram, the starlet shared how her Eid looked like this year: “I woke up, offered my prayers and spent the day holding my family close to myself, grateful for my blessings but yet so scared.”

“I love my designer friends, who put in so much love to customise Eid outfits for me but I love them more for understanding that I didn’t have it within me to celebrate knowing so many of us were mourning out there,” she further said.

The Hindi Medium star went onto say that her posts are to show love for her fans “who waited for my Eid looks, my designer friends who put in so much effort and energy into creating these outfits and to my team who encouraged me to dress up after Eid and do this shoot for all of you.”

“Please keep yourselves safe, please stay home. Pray that we go back into the world that we were once so ungrateful for,” she concluded.

Comments

comments