Models Sabeeka Imam, Hasnain Lehri split

Supermodel duo Sabeeka Imam and Hasnain Lehri have parted ways. The split news came nearly a year after the couple officially confirmed they are dating.

Taking to Instagram, Sabeeka shared the news in a heartfelt parting note titled The End.

“And so this journey officially comes to an end. It has been a long time since we both realised that our paths are destined to be separate. After multiple attempts and much consideration we have called it quits,” she wrote.

Sharing adorable pictures with Hasnain Lehri, the model said she is addressing this because she is tired of answering questions especially and pretending she is fine.

“I am sharing this on social media because I’m tired of answering questions about my status and going through interrogations about why. I’m tired of people’s opinions and involvement. I’m tired of pretending that things are ok so that I can keep a facade going.”

The duo confirmed they were dating on October 11 last year, following which rumours about their engagement were also doing rounds.

Sabeeka went onto say that there was a marriage proposal but it couldn’t materialise. “I’m tired of people assuming that I’m engaged or getting married. There was a proposal but unfortunately it did not materialise due to irreconcilable differences.”

She requested people to respect her privacy during this difficult time.

