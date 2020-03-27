Saboor Ali shows off her artistic side in self-isolation

Popular actor Saboor Ali reunited with her old passion in self-isolation as the world grapples with coronavirus.

The Gul-o-Gulzar actress took to social media to flaunt her artistic skills. She posted a photo of herself painting on a canvas on Instagram.

“Sometimes it’s good to reconnect with things you love to do,” she wrote.

Saboor said she was initially scared to paint after almost 10 years: “Though I was so scared to hold a brush after a decade but few things just need a connection.”

Later, she shared the finished painting with her followers. Fans praised the actress’ painting skills and were ecstatic to find about her hidden talent.

Many celebrities are finding new activities to keep themselves busy and entertained during quarantine.

