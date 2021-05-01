Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are ready to tie the knot soon!

Congratulations are in order for TV stars Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who have just announced their baat pakki (betrothal).

The couple, who managed to successfully keep their relationship under wraps, took to Instagram to announce their betrothal on Saturday, May. 1 with beautiful photos from the ceremony.

“With the blessings of our families, I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person

ALHAMDULILLAH,” wrote Saboor, while Ali crafted his own announcement. “Honestly, I’m in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I’m happy,” he wrote.

Here’s extending our heartiest wishes to the couple, and we can’t wait for when they tie the knot!

A number of celebrities including Kinza Hashmi, Minal Khan, Sarah Khan, Rubab Hashim and Hania Amir congratulated the couple on Instagram soon after the announcement.

Earlier in February, Ali’s sister, actor Mariam Ansari also tied the knot with former cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan.

