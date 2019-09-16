Actress Saboor Aly shared an adorable throwback childhood photo on social media.

In the picture Saboor shared on Twitter, she can be seen sitting next to elder sister Sajal Ali. The duo are donning beautiful printed frocks as they flash a picture-perfect smile for the camera.

The Bhool actor captioned the photo “We don’t remember days, we remember moments :)”

The 28-year-old actor was recently spotted taking a break from work and enjoying vacations in California, US.

The starlet kept her fans updated about her trip by posting pictures on social media. She also paid a visit to the world of fun Disneyland, Los Angeles and said “Who wants to grow up?”

On the work front, she is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama series Gul-o-Gulzar which airs every Thursday evening. It has been well received by the audience.

View this post on Instagram I still get those stupid butterflies 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

