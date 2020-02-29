Saboor Aly’s latest photo with Sajal and brother is all about sibling love

Popular Pakistani actress Saboor Aly sets sibling goals in the latest photo she posted on social media.

The starlet took to Instagram to share a picture with her siblings, Sajal Aly and brother Ali Syed.

The photo is taken at celebrity couple Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan’s dholki night on Friday.

The Ali siblings stunned in colour coordinated black outfits.

Fans, friends and family showered love on the adorable photo. Sajal’s mother-in-law left heart emojis admiring the siblings.

The Mom actress later took to Instagram to share another photo from a mayun event.

