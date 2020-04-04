Popular actor Saboor Aly recently took to social media to share some positive facts she has learned about people diagnosed with depression.

Taking to Instagram, the Gul-o-Gulzar actor who is currently polishing her art skills in self-isolation shared her latest painting and penned down a note about depression.

The starlet went onto say that although depression in real, there are many positive things in people suffering from it.

“People diagnosed with depression: are usually smarter than the average person, have a better perspective of the world, see situations more realistically, high levels of empathy and able to understand others pain and joy easier, understand things on a deeper level and have strong levels of intuition accuracy,” she wrote,

Saboor added that she has realised “Sometimes our worst traits, in reality could be our best. Maybe it’s not demon, maybe it’s like a superpower.”

She concluded by saying that depression is not a sign of weakness but means you have been strong for far too long.

