ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over petrol crisis, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to provide all-out relief to masses but few elements were trying to sabotage his efforts, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News talk show ‘Power Play’ Shibli Faraz said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in the artificial shortage of fuel in the country.

He maintained that under the rules, all oil companies are bound by licensing requirements to ensure a minimum of 21 days of consumption cover of all petroleum products at all times. The minister said that as per statistics, the oil companies had 11 days’ stock.

He said that the country’s total storage capacity for petroleum products is 600,000 metric tons.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take punitive action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of fuel across the country.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan had issued the orders while presiding over an emergency meeting on the petrol crisis in Islamabad.

Strict action would be initiated against the oil companies found involved in hoarding, the sources had added. Meanwhile, the prime minister had summoned Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to discuss the issue.

