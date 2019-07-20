Sacrifices of tribal people bear fruit today: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Paying rich tribute to the armed forces and tribal people for their unmatched sacrifices against menace of terrorism, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Peace has clean swept elections in tribal districts.”

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that sacrifices of tribal people were bearing fruit today. She said that the tribal people for the first time exercised their right to vote for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly seats and added that all the political parties were given equal opportunities for the polls.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US will sensitize the international community about sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in bringing peace and stability to the region.

She said Pakistan emerged as a proponent of peace and the entire world has acknowledged this fact. The special assistant said Pakistan had a pivotal role in peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Afghanistan.

She said civil and military leadership wan on same page regarding putting the national interest above all things. Dr Firdous said, “This visit has set an example of austerity and of saving precious money of national exchequer as Prime Minister is travelling by commercial flight and will stay at the residence of Pakistan ambassador in the US.”

The visit will protect defense, national interest and security of the country, she said and added that PM Imran will apprise the US leadership of thousands of sacrifices Pakistan made in bringing peace and stability in the country and region.

Referring to role of opposition parties in the country, she said the gang devoid of political maturity was spreading fake and poisonous propaganda to mislead people but it will not work.

Dr Firdous said, “No final report has been prepared yet of the forensic audit of an alleged video and any news in this regard is false.”

