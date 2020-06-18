Web Analytics
Sadaf Kanwal gets love, support from Fia Khan amid social media bullying

Sadaf Kanwal

Model Sadaf Kanwal, who recently got married to actor Shahroz Sabzwari, has two of her Instagram posts going viral.

Known for her perfect looks, Sadaf posted a picture on June 15 and the other one today, June 17 in completely different get ups but both were received well by her fans.

Monday feels.. 💁‍♀️

As some how,  due to the controversy surrounding her marriage to Shahroz, some people are posting negative comments on her posts.

Some of her well wishers from the industry came out to reply those bullies.

“I love you and you are one of the most beautiful persons inside out … let the dogs bark !!! Waise bhi jinke paas kuch karne jo nahi hota wo sirf baatein Karten hain …. Sanun ki !!!” model Fia Sofia Khan commented on her June 15 post.

Singer Aima Baig too sent love.

But make it fashion.. #camilamorrone

The other post, that is going viral, has Sadaf in a totally unique look with her fans expressing surprise as to how she can look beautiful in every single get up.

Hi

🌹

Her husband, Shahroz Sabzwari, too recently clapped back at people targeting him on social media.

“Thank you for all the love and thank you more for all the negativity. I have taken it all in, and will use it as a POWER to grow and become better each day,” Shahroz Sabzwari wrote in a post on Instagram.

The couple got married on May 31 in a private ceremony.

ALHAMDULILLAH

