Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot in simple nikkah ceremony

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari and model Sadaf Kanwal have tied the knot in simple nikkah ceremony as both the celebrities shared pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Speculations swirled earlier for Sadaf and Shahroz’s marriage earlier followed by the rumours went viral regarding the celebrities started dating last year.

However, the reports were confirmed after the newly-wed couple shared the news through their social media accounts and turned off the comments.

View this post on Instagram ALHAMDULILLAH A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on May 31, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

Sadaf Kanwal has also changed her name on Instagram to Sadaf Sabzwari. The model shared her nikkah ceremony’s picture while sitting alongside with Shahroz Sabzwari with caption ‘Complete’.

View this post on Instagram Complete ♥️ A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal) on May 31, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

This is the second marriage of Shahroz Sabzwari after he and Syra Yousuf announced ending their seven-year marriage following ‘irreconcilable differences’ in March.

Syra, Shahroz announce split due to 'irreconcilable differences'

The split had previously rumoured on social media in December last, however, Shahroz at that time had clarified that they were just ‘separated’ but not divorced and working towards reconciliation.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari had tied the knot in 2012 and they were one of the most beloved showbiz couples of Pakistan.

