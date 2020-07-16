Sadaf Zahra’s sister makes startling revelations, blames Ali Salman Alvi for murder

ISLAMABAD: Sister of deceased Sadaf Zahra, Dr. Mahwish Zahra on Friday said that they have submitted evidence against the accused journalist Ali Salman Alvi for his role in the murder of her sister, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Mahwish Zahra blamed her brother-in-law for torturing her sister and said that she had approached police for filing a case against the accused under torture clauses besides murder charges but they refused to cooperate with them.

“They filed a case under section 302 of the penal law and asked us to approach the court for adding sections relating to torture,” she said and further claimed that Sadaf Zahra’s leg bore marks of teeth besides other torture marks on her body.

Mahwish said that Sadaf Zahra handed over a USB to her in January this year, detailing her husband’s activities.

What happened on the day of the incident?

Sharing details of the day when the incident occurred, Dr. Mahwish Zahra said she received a call from Ali Salman Alvi, claiming that her sister had died.

When we reached his home, Sadaf’s body was still hanging with a ceiling fan as he did not bother to bring her down, the sister said.

She cast her suspicions over the suicide note handed over to them, saying that it did not carry any intention of committing suicide. “I even do not think that she wrote it,” said Sadaf Zahra’s sister.

Read More: Justice for Zahra: Journalist Ali Salman Alvi held for ‘killing wife’

Mahwish blamed Ali Salman Alvi for opposing post mortem of the victim and quoted him saying that ‘Sadaf has committed suicide, don’t torture her further by going for a post-mortem.”

She further highlighted conflicting remarks of Ali Salman Ali over the broken lock of the room, where Sadaf Zahra was found hanging. “He told me that it was broken by Sadaf but retracted from his statement before police and said that it was broken by him,” she said.

She further claimed that Sadaf could not commit suicide as she was a brave-hearted woman.

Mahwish Zahra blamed her brother-in-law for running 50 fake Twitter accounts. “Six phones have been recovered from his possession,” she said and further blamed him for withdrawing cash amount from her sister’s account.

