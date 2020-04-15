Traders stopped from opening shops at Saddar mobile market

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday stopped traders from opening their shops in Saddar mobile market, ARY News reported.

A number of traders reached the Saddar mobile market and tried to open their shops, but they were not allowed.

According to the metropolitan police, a number of traders reached to resume their trade activities in the market but they were refrain from doing it.

“There is an ambiguity regarding opening of the markets” the police officials said and added that shopkeepers would be allowed to open their shops, if they receive permission letter from the concerned authorities.

Read more: Sindh govt extends lockdown till April 30

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh Traders Alliance Chairman Jamil Ahmed Paracha had announced to open all markets across the province from April 15 (Wednesday).

Addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other traders’, Jamil Paracha had said that traders have cooperated with the Sindh government amid pandemic by closing all markers for 28 days, but now the markets across Karachi would be opened from April 15 as lockdown had suffered a huge loss to traders.

