Actors Sadia Ghaffar, Hasan Hayat share pictures from their ‘baat pakki’

There’s a new celebrity couple in town. The latest lovebirds of Pakistan’s showbiz industry to make it official are Sadia Ghaffar and Hasan Hayat Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the actor who is best known for his role in ARY Digital’s Bhool shared a picture from his ‘baat pakki’ event confirming the duo are all set to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

In the photo, the couple are adoringly staring at each other. “Masha Allah ❤️,” he captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to send congratulatory messages and wishes for them.

The Aisi hai Tanhai actor donned a black shalwar kameez with gold gota work on it complimenting Hasan who opted for a black kurta. The starlet was last seen on television screen in a 2019 drama.

