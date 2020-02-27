Web Analytics
Inside look at Sadia Ghaffar and Hasan Hayat’s mayun

Sadia Ghaffar mayun

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar’s wedding festivities have kicked off with a mayun where the bride-to-be danced her heart out. 

The event was bright, colourful and full of celebrities who were present to bless the couple, Sadia and Hasan Hayat Khan as they are all set to begin a new chapter of their life.

The looked happy as ever

Sadia Ghaffar

Sadia Ghaffar wore a white lehenga

Sadia

The bride danced the night away

Her best friend Saboor Aly was by her side

Saboor Aly

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor posed for the cameras

Kinza Hashmi

Sajal Aly was in attendance too

Sajal Aly

So were newlyweds Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz 

