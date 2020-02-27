Inside look at Sadia Ghaffar and Hasan Hayat’s mayun
Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar’s wedding festivities have kicked off with a mayun where the bride-to-be danced her heart out.
The event was bright, colourful and full of celebrities who were present to bless the couple, Sadia and Hasan Hayat Khan as they are all set to begin a new chapter of their life.
The looked happy as ever
Sadia Ghaffar wore a white lehenga
The bride danced the night away
Her best friend Saboor Aly was by her side
Kinza Hashmi and Saboor posed for the cameras
Sajal Aly was in attendance too