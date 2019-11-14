Govt should allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad: Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday urged the federal government to immediately send the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad and provision of maximum facilities to him for his medical treatment, ARY News reported.

The matter related to Nawaz Sharif’s health reached the Upper House today as Senator Javed Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) raised objections against the federal authorities for delaying the permission to the former premier to travel abroad after removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Senator Abbasi said that Sharif’s health condition is sensitive which was also confirmed by the government’s medical board and he had been granted bail by the courts. He demanded unconditional removal of Sharif’s name from the no-fly-list.

Read: Govt allows Nawaz to go abroad for four weeks after submitting surety bonds

He claimed that the federal government is illegally demanding the submission of surety bonds from Sharif.

To this, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani urged for not running politics over the health condition of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He demanded the federal government to provide maximum healthcare facilities to Sharif and Zardari besides. Sanjrani also demanded the federal government to send Nawaz Sharif abroad for his medical treatment.

On November 13, the federal cabinet’s subcommittee had allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks, but after submitting surety bonds.

However, the condition had been rejected by PML-N leadership.

