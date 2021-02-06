Sadiq Sanjrani meets PPP’s Sherry Rehman ahead of Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: In what appeared to be key meetings ahead of the Senate elections, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman at the latter’s residence, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Saturday.

The sources said that the contact between Sadiq Sanjrani and PPP was established ahead of the Senate polls through Sherry Rehman. “Issues relating to Senate elections were discussed during the meeting between them,” they said.

When asked to comment on the meeting, Sadiq Sanjrani said that the meeting took place yesterday as both of them flew to Karachi from the same flight. “Sherry Rehman’s husband invited me to his house for tea,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on January 22, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has supported the presidential reference seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court about holding Senate polls with the open ballot.

In his reply submitted in the Supreme Court (SC), Sadiq Sanjrani said that Senate elections are held through secret ballot as per Election Act 2017. As per article 226 all elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot, Sanjrani stated in his written reply.

The court has always interpreted the constitution of the country by keeping the public interest in view. “The Parliament has the prerogative to make amendments in the law, while the Supreme Court has right to interpret the constitution.”

Chairman Senate maintained that elected representatives are bound to party discipline and those voting against the party in the Senate polls should have the courage to do it openly.

