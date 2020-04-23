Sadiq Sanjrani recommends to summon Senate session in May

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday sent a recommendation to the parliamentary affairs ministry for summoning Senate session in the first week of May 2020, ARY NEWS reported.

The Senate chairman has asked the parliamentary ministry to send the recommendation to the President Arif Alvi for summoning the session.

It may be noted that the last session of the upper House of the Parliament was held on March 20 and most of its proceedings were adjourned due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has directed to reopen Senate Secretariat from April 06 as coronavirus tally in the country surpassed 2300 confirmed patients, ARY NEWS reported on April 02 citing sources.

Read More: Senate chairman, senators to donate salary in fight against COVID-19

According to sources, along with the directives for reopening of the secretariat, the chairman has also issued guidelines for employees to be followed while attending duties.

Only essential staff would remain present at the secretariat while those aging above 50 are exempted from attending the duty.

According to the sources, the secretariat would remain open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm during Monday to Thursday while the closure timings would be cut short during Friday to 1:00 pm.

Comments

comments