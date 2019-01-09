Sadiqabad gas pipeline to be repaired by midnight: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Petroleum on Wednesday said the repair work on the 36 inch diameter gas pipeline that ruptured early on Wednesday morning near Sadiqabad city was expected to be completed by midnight.

In a press release, the ministry said that the incident apparently occurred because of a subversive activity.

It said the emergency situation arising out of closure of gas compressor stations in Multan, Bhong and Uch Sharif areas had been overcome whereas gas supply in Qadirpur and Sui had been restored.

The ministry said to meet the domestic gas requirements the supply of gas to industries in Punjab province had been discontinued for some time.

According to district police officer, no loss of life occurred in the incident. The officials of the Sui Southern Gas Company has disconnected connection of the supply to prevent any further damage.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police had also arrived at the scene. Local authorities asked the residents of nearby localities to evacuate the area as precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident as intensity of flames was high.

Four fire brigade vehicles and water dousers were called in to extinguish the fire.

Comments

comments