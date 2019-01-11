KARACHI: A convicted target killer, Saeed Bharam in his confessional statement submitted in the Sindh High Court, has admitted to carrying out targeted killings in Karachi, alleging he did this on directives of senior MQM leaders, ARY News reported on Friday.

The top court of the province heard Bharam’s appeal against the sentence handed to him. Bharam has already confessed to attacking on the Sindh Secretariat and Police Head Office in Garden, apart from several murders including those of lawyers, the court was told.

In the confession, the hitman said key MQM leaders, including Nadeem Nusrat, Farooq Sattar, current Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and Haidar Abbas Rizvi used to give him directives for the killings.

“MQM leader Mohammad Anwer once called me and ordered to constitute a team of target killers for wiping out opponents. I formed the team of target killers comprising Saulat Mirza, Ajmal Pahari and others,” reads the statement.

Bharam admitted that his teams conducted several target killings and arson attacks in Karachi.

The court asked the prosecutor of Sindh Rangers the number of cases registered against the target killer.

The prosecutor apprised that the target killer was also involved in the murder of an MQM-Haqiqi activist Syed Ibrar Hussain and a case was registered against him at Nabi Bukhsh police station in October 2009.

He replied that an anti-terrorism court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“There is solid evidence against Saeed Bharam; thus, the punishment should be maintained,” the prosecutor pleaded to the court.

The court later adjourned the hearing till February 11 due to the absence of Saeed Bharam’s counsel.

