KARACHI: Minister of Sindh for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Monday criticised Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan of destroying intuitions of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Reacting over the protest of MQM-P for waters crisis in the metropolis the PPP leader said that the whole country was facing the problem of water crisis including the Karachi.

He called protest by MQM-P as drama just to divert the attention of masses from the current inflation in the country.

“MQM-P besides water crisis should also protest over the inflation in the country,” said Saeed Ghani.

The local government minister claimed that MQM-P had voted for the anti-people budget just to get a half ministry, adding that MQM-P workers are responsible for disturbing the distribution of water in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here on Monday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide justice to Karachi.

Addressing a protest demonstration in Karachi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that landlords and ‘Waderas’ had been committing economic terrorism in the province for last 11 years.

On the occasion, the MQM-P leader said,” Save Karachi to save Pakistan.” He said that the city was contributing 70 per cent of federal tax revenue and 95 per cent of provincial revenue.

Siddiqui said that MQM’s local government had approved first mass transit project for a city but unfortunately it could not be completed due to non-cooperation of the provincial government.

