KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani admitted on Monday denying security to slain religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan despite the latter’s request for provision of security cover, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said, “the martyred scholar had asked me and [Information Minister] Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for security but we can’t provide the same.”

Ghani blamed the threat assessment committee for non-provision of security to Maulana Adil Khan and recalled that the committee formed following a 2018 Supreme Court order handed by then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had tied the provincial government’s hands because the committee is authorised to assess the level of security threats being faced by prominent persons and provide security accordingly.

He claimed the Sindh chief minister even lacked the powers to provide security to an individual. “The formation of the threat assessment committee has created a lot of problems for us,” he said.

“Had there been no such a committee, we could have provided the Maulana security he needed within an hour.”

