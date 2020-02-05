KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy department Saeed Ghani on Wednesday announced to pay surprise visits to colleges across the province aimed at improving the education sector, ARY NEWS reported.

Ghani, who is nominated education minister in a recent cabinet portfolios’ reshuffle, announced a compulsory assembly early in the morning at 8:00 am in every college of the province.

The students are also directed to attend the college proceedings in complete uniforms.

The minister further directed the college education department officials to visits educational institutes coming under their domain on a regular basis aimed at scrutinizing the implementation on the directives.

On January 09, Anti-Corruption Department, Sindh apprehended the Human Resource Director (HRD) of School Education on Thursday on allegations of abuse of power.

According to details, HRD school education, Muhammad Hussain Soomro had taken bribes from 950 contractual teachers on promises of making them permanent teaching faculties in government-run educational institutes.

The bribe was taken after Muhammad Hussain Soomro assured contract teachers by naming Provincial Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal as a guarantor to the deal.

Read More: ADB grants $75m loan for education project in Sindh

The amount procured on assurances of government employment totals to a massive sum of Rs 200 million. Contract-based teachers were asked to submit 2 lac rupees each if they sought a permanent teaching position.

Sources privy to the development have also claimed that the detained human resource director had asked for an additional amount of 200 million rupees from the teachers using the names of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwarts Sohail Anwar Siyal, Murtaza Wahab and Nasir Hussain Shah.

Muhammad Hussain Soomro had asked for the additional sum of money to stamp the contract based teachers as permanent employees after a Regional Support Unit made to scrutinize teachers and hand out permanent employment.

Comments

comments