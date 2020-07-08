Nationalisation of KE, only solution to end electricity issues: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader, Saeed Ghani, has said that the nationalisation of the power supply company, K-Electric (KE), will be the only solution to end the power crisis in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Saeed Ghani, while talking to ARY News, said that the government should take over K-Electric, otherwise, the miseries of Karachiites will not be ended. He added that the power supply company adopted a discriminatory policy for Karachi were electricity connections were suspended in poor areas by using the name of load management.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To a question, Saeed Ghani replied that the provincial government had presented the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report in a sealed envelope to the Sindh High Court (SHC). After reviewing the report, the high court had returned it to the government.

Read: CM Murad slams Ali Zaidi’s ‘highly irresponsible’ behaviour, questions JIT report’s veracity

The minister claimed that the report being exhibited by the federal minister, Ali Zaidi, was not a verified version of the JIT report as it was not signed by the police.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He continued that the Lyari operation had been initiated by the Sindh government after the police failed to clear the town from gang war criminals being controlled by Uzair Baloch. Ghani admitted that he had met Uzair Baloch three to four times.

Read: Minister shares ‘evidence’ as Centre, Sindh lock horns over JIT report

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to take suo motu notice of Uzair Baloch Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report released by Sindh government.

Addressing a joint press conference here in Islamabad with Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, the PTI minister had presented the separate JIT report and criticized the report released by the Sindh government for not having important information.

The JIT on Uzair Baloch released by the Sindh government is edited. There is a difference between these two reports. The JIT report unveiled by Sindh govt is 35 pages, whereas, the original report is 43 pages. No one from the Sindh government signed it,” he claimed.

Ali Zaidi had said that he will file a petition in the top court urging the CJP to take suo motu notice of the Uzair Baloch JIT report.

Comments

comments