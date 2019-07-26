Saeed Ghani reviews preparations ahead of new spell of monsoon rains

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday chaired a high-level session to review arrangements to void disasters of the upcoming spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The session held at Commissioner House reviewed the contingency plan, sewerage system and cleanliness of nullahs in Karachi. Saeed Ghani said that the Met department predicts rainfall in the next few days and heavy would definitely cause difficulties.

Ghani directed concerned authorities to assist Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) along with heavy machinery and manpower.

Earlier in the day, the Met Office said in a weather advisory that a low-pressure area in India’s Rajasthan will cause widespread rains and windstorms in Sindh and parts of Balochistan.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other cities in lower Sindh, the Met Office warned.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Nawabshah in Sindh and Kalat and Makran divisions from Sunday to Tuesday.

Scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm, with isolated moderate to heavy falls, are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period, according to the weather alert.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions and Balochistan’s Kalat and Makran divisions on coming Monday and Tuesday.

PMD warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Monday and Tuesday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob divisions during the period.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures for extreme weather conditions during the forecast period.

Commissioner Karachi has directed the officials concerned to be fully prepared to perform their duties to meet the challenges of rain emergency. He has asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and other concerned departments to implement a contingency plan and accelerate cleanliness and de-silting of all drains prior to the monsoon season.

