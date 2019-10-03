Saeed Ghani takes notice of dance party in Valika hospital

KARACHI: Taking stern notice of a dance party at Valika hospital, Karachi, Sindh’s Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday removed Medical Superintendent (MS) Azhar Salheri from his post, ARY News reported.

The minister while ordering an inquiry into the matter also suspended Deputy MS of the hospital Ghulam Mustafa and the nurses, who were dancing the party.

The video of the dance party organized at the hospital went viral on the various sections of the social media. The minister said such parties in the hospital premises will not be allowed at any cost and furthermore, swift action will be taken in the light of the inquiry into the matter.

The Valika hospital is situated at the main Manghopir Road Karachi and being run by the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI).

Back in 2015, in Lahore, a dance party in a nursing hostel of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital stormed social media. The then chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif after taking notice of the matter had suspended MS and other staff of the hospital.

