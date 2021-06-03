Saeed Ghani promises extension in business hours soon

KARACHI: Sindh’s education minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that the business hours will soon to be extended to 8:00pm, ARY News reported.

“An announcement with regard to the new business hours will be made in a day or two,” provincial minister said in a statement.

“The situation has improved in Sindh, we are now moving towards easing the restrictions,” Saeed Ghani stated.

“Nothing could happen without cooperation from general public,” the minister said.

While appealing the people and traders to get vaccinated, Saeed Ghani said that the restrictions will not be further tightened but going to ease out.

“The business hours could even extend from 8:00pm if the situation returns to normal,” he added.

The Karachi traders have demanded of the Sindh government to extend business hours up to two more hours amid ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The traders have demanded the provincial authorities to extend business activities till 8:00 pm instead of existing 6:00 pm.

They have also demanded the withdrawal of two closure days in a week for all businesses.

Leaders of the All Karachi Restaurants Association have demanded of the government to allow them to reopen their businesses.

Separately, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured that marriage halls will be allowed to reopen from June 6. He gave the assurance during a meeting with the chairman of the Banquet Halls Association.

