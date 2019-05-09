KARACHI: Provincial Minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani asserted on Thursday that he would prefer to leave the ministry but “will not raze buildings.”

Speaking to media following the issuance of a contempt of court notice, in a case related to the elimination of encroachments in Karachi, the minister said “we respect court’s orders” and it must be implemented.

He said “I have not committed any contempt of court.”

If the directions are given to demolish houses, “I will tender my resignation to the chief minister,” Ghani added.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court registry of Karachi heard a case related to the elimination of encroachments in the metropolis and rejected the report presented by the authorities in this regard, calling it “ambiguous.”

The court had further expressed anger over the remarks of the provincial minister and Karachi’s Mayor Waseem Akhtar against its orders of demolishing illegal constructions.

“Where is the local government minister who said they will not demolish a single building? Where is the Karachi mayor who also kept saying they will not raze any buildings,” Justice Gulzar said and issued a contempt of court notice to both officials.

