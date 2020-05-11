Murad Saeed slams Sindh govt over lack of facilities at hospitals

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday lashed out at Sindh government over lack of facilities at public hospitals in the province, ARY News reported.

Respond to the speech of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the National Assembly, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that Sindh was given over Rs550 billion for health during the last eight years and added that despite a heavy budget allocation its hospitals are deprived of surgical equipments and machines other facilities.

He maintained that people were dying from dog bites amid shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and inadequate facilities at the Sindh hospitals. The minister said that a smear campaign has been launched against a news channel for asking question about lack of health facilities in the province.

Murad Saeed said that the entire world was hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the country’s biggest ever Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme worth of Rs144 billion to mitigate the sufferings of the poor amid coronavirus lockdown.

He urged the Sindh government to provide potable water to people in Thar and focus on improving governance.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and member National Assembly addressing a coronavirus specific assembly session had levied serious blames on the federal government while stressing unity within the ranks to takle the menace.

Bilawal Bhutto had said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst affected by coronavirus among all the provinces, claiming that the province was testing the least number of people for coronavirus while the ratio of deaths against the tests was extremely worrying.

