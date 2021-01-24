Safari Park’s elephant Malka being taken care of, assures KMC   

KARACHI: A female elephant of the Safari Park in Karachi, Malka, whose video of being suffering from an injury to her leg owing to the negligence of the park’s authorities, is said to be in a stable condition, ARY NEWS reported quoting the KMC.

Sharing the health update on the female elephant, the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC)- which is responsible for the take care of the Safari Park- said that the Malka is in good health.

Dry skin owing to the winter season led to cracking on her foot’s derma, the municipal authority said adding that a veterinary doctor is constantly looking after the elephant.

The doctor after carrying out Malka’s complete medical examination has termed her condition as stable, it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Elephant, Kavaan, was transported to Cambodia more than two months back from Islamabad zoo after he was treated cruelly by the authorities concerned.

Kaavan was brought to Pakistan back in 1985 as a gift from Sri Lanka when he was one-year-old and later his inappropriate living conditions in Marghazar Zoo had irked onlookers where he remained chained and that too in a tiny enclosure.

Back in May this year, the Islamabad High Court decreed relocation of Kaavan since he was treated cruelly by the authorities concerned. Kaavan’s plight was given a boost over the years by American pop icon Cher, who publicly campaigned for the elephant’s relocation.

In late November 2020, Pakistan’s loneliest elephant, Kaavan, departed for Cambodia on a special chartered cargo plane from Russia.

