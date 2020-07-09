Sahir Ali Bagga gets YouTube Gold Play button

Acclaimed singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga has received YouTube’s gold play button for crossing one million subscribers.

He now has more than 1.5m subscribers on the platform.

Turning to Instagram, Bagga flaunted his golden play button.

The singer is all set to release his new song Lamha on July 12.

Bagga has composed music for Pakistani movies, dramas and even collaborated with legendary singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali.

He has also sang some popular TV dramas OSTs including ARY Digital’s Iltija and Khudgharz.

He has also appeared in Coke Studio.

