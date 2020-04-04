Coronavirus suspect passes away in Sahiwal, was not isolated: sources

SAHIWAL: A coronavirus suspect has succumbed to the pathogen in teaching hospital on Saturday, sources privy to the development revealed to ARY News.

Hospital sources claim that the patient’s relatives had hidden her travel history from the healthcare staff.

Sources further claimed that the patient was kept in a normal ward with other patients despite showing clear symptoms of novel coronavirus which requires isolated treatment.

It was also revealed that after the patient’s demise, the Intensive Care Unit of the Sahiwal healthcare facility was sprayed with disinfectants.

All the people be it patients, doctors or paramedics have now been shifted to isolated quarantined rooms for further treatment after the unfortunate occurrence, the sources went on to add.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,708 after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health says that the death toll has increased to a total of 40 while 13 patients are in critical condition.

