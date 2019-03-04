Sahiwal encounter case complainant appears before inquiry officer

SAHIWAL: Sahiwal police encounter case’s complainant Jalil, brother of victim Khalil, and his nephew Umair Khalil were appeared before the judicial inquiry officer on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The Judicial Inquiry Officer will record the statement of complainant Jalil and his nephew Umair, a son of his brother Khalil, who was killed along with three others in the incident.

Umair Khalil has been a witness in the FIR filed against the officials of CTD.

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s Counter Terrorism Department on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Jan 19.

On February 14, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged police encounter in Sahiwal and sought its report within 30 days.

A senior civil judge Shakeel Goraya was appointed for judicial inquiry of the incident.

Earlier, the family of Zeeshan, who was killed by the police on Jan 29 and subsequently termed him facilitator of terrorists, had claimed that the joint investigation team (JIT) had not recorded any statement from the family.

The family of Khalil had also rejected the JIT report and sought judicial probe of the case.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.

