Sahiwal victims’ family refuses to take part in identification parade

SAHIWAL: The family of the Sahiwal victims on Wednesday refused to take part in an identification parade of Counter Terrorism Department officials arrested in the Sahiwal encounter case, ARY News reported.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sahiwal incident summoned Khalil’s son and his brother Jalil at the central jail for identifying CTD personnel involved in the incident.

Accusing the JIT of destroying relevant evidence related to the case, Jalil said, “How can the identification parade could be conducted until all the accused are not arrested.”

He said the police and JIT knew who the killers of the Sahiwal victims were. “The JIT is troubling eyewitnesses and destroying evidences in the case.”

Jalil demanded to transfer the case to Lahore. “Why should we come to Sahiwal for the identification of the accused? We have demanded the constitution of a judicial commission.”

On Jan 29, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had demanded a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal encounter.

Relatives of the victims and the alleged killed terrorist Zeeshan’s mother, had appeared before the parliamentary panel chaired by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik to record their statement.

The committee had categorically rejected the JIT formed by the incumbent government to probe into the incident.

Comments

comments