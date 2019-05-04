All demands of Sahiwal incident affectees accepted: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Chief Spokesperson of Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said all the three demands of the affectees of the Sahiwal incident had been accepted, ARY News reported.

“The Sahiwal incident case will be transferred to Lahore in a couple of days,” Shahbaz Gill said while talking to media in Lahore after holding talks with heirs of the victim family. The family has announced to call off protest sit-in.

The spokesperson of chief minister of Punjab said the case against the affectees would also be struck off from the court. He said the Khalil family was already declared innocent in the judicial inquiry.

He said the case was delayed because of the system. He expressed remorse over the tragic incident.

Brother of the victim, Jalil said they would again stage protest if their demands were not met.

On April 30, heirs of victims had moved to the Supreme Court for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the brutal shootout by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Sahiwal.

A petition was submitted in the top court, a copy of which obtained by the ARY News, seeking its intervention after the refusal of the high court to form a judicial commission against the cold-blooded killings by the security officials.

The federation, secretary interior, Punjab chief minister, chief secretary, Punjab home secretary, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police and Additional Inspector General (AIG) CTD Punjab were made parties in the petition.

The petitioner had stated that the federal government had the authority to form a judicial commission, while its formation can bring forward real facts of the incident.

